FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU ministers to discuss options of extending border controls on Monday
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 22, 2016 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

EU ministers to discuss options of extending border controls on Monday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - European Union interior ministers will discuss on Monday options for extending temporary border controls in the passport-free Schengen zone to control migration flows, a European Commission spokeswoman said on Friday.

Germany, the top destination for people arriving in Europe amid the continent’s worst migration crisis in decades, is among several European countries that have reintroduced temporary border controls to better control migration.

But such temporary border checks expire in May, meaning they must either be lifted or extended for up to two years if Berlin argues that “persistent deficiencies” on the external borders of the Schengen zone justify that.

“We have not yet launched this mechanism... (but) this possibility exists, it is there and the Commission is prepared to use it if need be,” a spokeswoman for the EU’s executive said of any potential two-year extension.

“We’re not currently in that situation but interior ministers will on Monday in Amsterdam have the opportunity to discuss it... and it’s on the agenda what steps should be taken or will need to be taken once we near the end of he maximum period in May,” the spokeswoman told a regular news briefing. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.