FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Turkey says NATO's Aegean migrants mission achieved target, calls for end
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 27, 2016 / 10:30 AM / 10 months ago

Turkey says NATO's Aegean migrants mission achieved target, calls for end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 27 (Reuters) - A NATO mission in the Aegean sea to stem the flow of migrants towards Europe has fulfilled its target and is no longer necessary, Turkish Defence Minister Fikri Isik said on Thursday.

Speaking to the state broadcaster TRT in Brussels, Isik said Turkey has informed NATO about the need to complete the mission.

Following last year's uncontrolled migrant flows to Europe, the worst such crisis since World War Two, NATO ships had begun patrolling in the Aegean Sea with the European Union's border agency Frontex and local coastguards. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Daren Butler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.