Hungary's Orban says migrant package to be in place by Sept. 15
September 3, 2015 / 8:45 AM / 2 years ago

Hungary's Orban says migrant package to be in place by Sept. 15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday that his country should have in place by Sept. 15 a package of regulations, including a physical barrier, to counter an influx of migrants.

“We Hungarians are full of fear, people in Europe are full of fear because they see that the European leaders, among them the prime ministers, are not able to control the situation,” Orban said after a meeting with European Parliament President Martin Schulz in Brussels.

“I came here to inform the president that Hungary did everything possible in order to keep the regulations. We create just now in the Hungarian parliament a new package of regulations, we set up a physical barrier and all these together can provide a new situation in Hungary and in Europe from 15 September. Now we have one week of preparation time.” (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald and Philip Blenkinsop)

