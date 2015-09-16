FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary will build a fence on border with Croatia, PM says
#Industrials
September 16, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 2 years ago

Hungary will build a fence on border with Croatia, PM says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Hungary will build a fence along portions of its border with Croatia, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in an interview with Austrian newspaper Die Presse published on Wednesday.

“We have decided to build a fence also on the border with Romania,” Orban was quoted as saying in the interview posted on Die Presse’s website. “We will also erect a fence at certain locations on the Croatian border,” he said. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Writing by Francois Murphy; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
