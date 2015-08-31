FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish prime minister says understands need for new migrant quota
August 31, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

Polish prime minister says understands need for new migrant quota

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz said on Tuesday that she understood that the European Commission would need to agree quotas for migrant intakes as the number of refugees coming to Europe has exceeded expectations.

In July, Poland agreed to accept 2,000 migrants from Syria and North Africa by 2017 as part of an EU plan to relocate refugees around the bloc and mitigate the migration crisis facing its southern states.

“I understand that now we are not talking about 2,200 since a bigger number of refugees is coming and that this distribution will be reconsidered. A new declaration will have to be presented by Poland,” Kopacz told a press conference, without elaborating on the higher figure than in July’s agreement.

“We will be assessing our possibilities but we will approach the matter responsibly,” she added. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

