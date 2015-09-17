FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania opposes EU refugee quotas, says may have to take more
September 17, 2015 / 11:33 AM / 2 years ago

Romania opposes EU refugee quotas, says may have to take more

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Romanian President Klaus Iohannis reiterated on Thursday the European Union state did not consider mandatory quotas a solution to Europe’s migrant crisis.

Romania has said it can take in a maximum 1,785 of migrants in a voluntary scheme to help ease pressures on the European Union. But under a relocation scheme envisioned in Brussels, Romania would have to take in more people.

“Romania is showing solidarity with EU states but ... we do not feel mandatory quotas are a solution to the migration problem,” Iohannis told reporters after a meeting of the country’s supreme defence council.

“It is possible that through a procedure applied next week ... the EU will force us to receive more refugees than we have offered to take.”

If that were the case, Iohannis said Romania could tap EU funds to expand or build new refugee centres. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Matthias Williams)

