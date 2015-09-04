FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 4, 2015 / 11:08 AM / 2 years ago

EU-hopeful Serbia says ready discuss taking quota of migrants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OHRID, Macedonia, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Serbia said on Friday it was ready to discuss taking in a quota of migrants, sharing the burden with the European Union that it wants to join.

Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said Serbia was “prepared to speak about” taking in a quota of migrants, as per a tentative EU plan between the bloc’s 28 members.

“As a country that wants to be a member of the EU, this is a good time to show we are prepared for that task,” he said, speaking in English.

Stefanovic expressed concern at the effects of planned Hungarian measures to effectively seal Hungary’s border to migrants crossing from Serbia as of Sept. 15.

“This is not helpful in terms of stopping migration,” he told Reuters in the Macedonian lakeside town of Ohrid. “The only question is how we deal with this and how we are prepared to accept them.” (Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
