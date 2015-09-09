FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovak foreign minister: some positive points in EU migrant proposals
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 9, 2015 / 9:45 AM / 2 years ago

Slovak foreign minister: some positive points in EU migrant proposals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRATISLAVA, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The European Commission’s proposals for a regional response to an influx of migrants include several positive points but Slovakia still opposes mandatory quotas, Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak said on Wednesday.

“(Commission President Jean-Claude) Juncker’s proposal has several positive points,” he told reporters.

He said Slovakia rejected proposals on how many migrants must be taken by each EU member state and also opposed giving the Commission, the EU’s executive branch, too much power in dealing with the migration crisis. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Writing by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.