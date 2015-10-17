FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
First migrants reach Slovenia after Hungary closes Croatia border
October 17, 2015

First migrants reach Slovenia after Hungary closes Croatia border

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The first bus full of migrants has arrived at a Slovenian border crossing with Croatia on Saturday, the Slovenian police said, after Hungary shut its border with Croatia late on Friday, diverting them towards Slovenia.

“The bus is on the border crossing (Gruskovje) and the migrants will now go through a registration process,” police spokesman Bojan Kitel told Reuters. He was unable to say how many people were on the bus.

Slovenia has cancelled all rail traffic from Croatia so that migrants are not able to enter the country by train. (Reporting By Marja Novak. Editing by Jane Merriman)

