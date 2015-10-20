Slovenia raises possibility of border barrier against migrants

LJUBLJANA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s interior ministry raised the possibility on Tuesday of setting up physical barriers along its southeastern border if the numbers of migrants increased.

Interior state secretary Bostjan Sefic said he could not exclude the possibility of “safeguarding border crossings with physical obstacles,” as he responded to a Reuters question about whether Slovenia would follow Hungary’s example in setting up a fence.

Slovenia said on Tuesday it would deploy the army to guard its border and appealed for help from the European Union as migrants streamed through the tiny country and many thousands more spent another cold night outside in the Balkans.