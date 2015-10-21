Slovenia gives army more power amid migrant crisis

LJUBLJANA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Slovenian parliament passed legislation early on Wednesday that will give the army more power to help police guarding the state border as thousands of migrants flood into the country from Croatia after Hungary sealed off its border.

The new legislation will enable the soldiers to control the border when there are no police present. The army began helping guard the border on Monday, but so far only when police were present.

More than 20,000 migrants have arrived in Slovenia since Saturday. Slovenia, which has a population of 2 million, plans to ask the European Union later on Wednesday for police back-up and for financial assistance to help cope with the influx. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Paul Tait)