Slovenia asks for EU police forces to help regulate migrant flow

LJUBLJANA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Slovenia has asked the European Union for police forces to help regulate the inflow of migrants from Croatia, Interior Minister Vesna Gyorkos Znidar told TV Slovenia.

“Slovenia has already asked other EU member states for police units,” Znidar said late on Wednesday.

Over the past 24 hours more than 10,000 migrants have arrived in Slovenia, the smallest country on the Balkan migration route, on their way to Austria. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)