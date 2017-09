LJUBLJANA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Slovenia plans to use private security firms to help manage migrant flows in the country, Bostjan Sefic, state secretary at the Interior Ministry, said on Monday.

He said some 50 to 60 private security officers will help police where needed. Over the past 10 days more than 76,000 migrants have arrived in Slovenia from Croatia as part of a wave heading further north to Austria and Germany. (Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by John Stonestreet)