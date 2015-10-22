FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish Migration Agency needs extra $8.4 bln for refugees
October 22, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

Swedish Migration Agency needs extra $8.4 bln for refugees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Migration Agency will need an extra 70 billion crowns ($8.41 billion) in 2016 and 2017 to cope with record numbers of asylum seekers arriving in the country, it said on Thursday.

“There is a need for additional funding in order to be able to cope with costs the situation entails,” Director of Finance Anders Lundbeck said.

The Agency’s said it needs 60.2 billion in 2016 and 73 billion in 2017, increases of 29 and 41 billion respectively.

$1 = 8.3259 Swedish crowns Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Simon Johnson

