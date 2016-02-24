FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 24, 2016 / 6:55 PM / 2 years ago

RPT-Greece will not be turned into warehouse of migrants - PM Tsipras

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no change to text)

ATHENS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras urged European Union countries to comply with the bloc’s decisions on tackling the migrant crisis and share their responsibilities, warning that Athens would block deals if there is no compliance.

“We will not accept turning the country into a warehouse of souls,” Tsipras told parliament on Wednesday. “Greece will not agree to deals (in the EU) if the allocation of responsibilities among member countries is not secured.”

He said he would meet with opposition leaders to form a common stance on the issue ahead of an early March summit of EU leaders on the migration crisis. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

