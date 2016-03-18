FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey confirms 1,734 migrants, 16 smugglers detained in operation
March 18, 2016 / 7:06 PM / a year ago

Turkey confirms 1,734 migrants, 16 smugglers detained in operation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, March 18 (Reuters) - A total of 1,734 migrants and 16 people smugglers were detained by Turkish coastguard and gendarmerie in an operation on Friday, security forces said in a statement, part of a massive sweep to stop refugees reaching the Greek island of Lesbos.

The operation was launched near the town of Dikili, in Izmir province on Turkey’s Aegean coast, and involved the coastguard, navy and gendarmerie and was backed by air support, the military said in a statement. Authorities were still working to ascertain the nationalities of those arrested, it said. (Reporting by Tula Karadeniz; Writing by David Dolan; editing by Ralph Boulton)

