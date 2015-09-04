FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 4, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 2 years ago

Four Syrians formally charged in Turkey over boat deaths- police chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BODRUM, Turkey, Sept 4 (Reuters) - A Turkish court remanded in custody four Syrians on Friday after a prosecutor charged them over the deaths of at least 12 people, including a 3-year-old boy, whose boat capsized as they tried to reach the Greek island of Kos, a local police chief told Reuters.

Prosecutors charged the Syrians with smuggling migrants and causing multiple deaths by “conscious negligence” in connection with the drowning of the group after it set off from the Turkish resort peninsula of Bodrum.

The picture of the drowned boy washed up on the beach in Turkey swept across social media and sparked outrage at the perceived inaction by developed countries to address the migrant crisis.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

