FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Twenty-two migrants drown as boat capsizes in Aegean Sea
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump turns again to Democrats on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 15, 2015 / 8:47 AM / 2 years ago

Twenty-two migrants drown as boat capsizes in Aegean Sea

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ANKARA, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Twenty-two migrants drowned and 200 more were rescued when a boat capsized in the Aegean Sea off the Turkish coast while trying to reach the Greek island of Kos on Tuesday, local media said.

The boat went down off the coast of the Datca peninsula, not far from the resort town of Bodrum, where the drowned body of Syrian toddler Aylan Kurdi washed up two weeks ago, in a tragic image that shocked people around the world.

Television footage showed a crowded Turkish coastguard ship carrying rescued people to the shore. No one was immediately available for comment at the coastguard.

Dogan news agency said the group was travelling to Kos in a 20-metre (66-foot) wooden boat. Turkey houses more than 2 million refugees and tens of thousands have taken boats from its coast on their way to Europe.

On Sunday, 34 people died, including 15 babies and children, when another wooden boat capsized off the Greek island of Farmakonisi.

In Europe’s worst migration crisis since World War Two, the United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, expects at least 850,000 people to head to the continent this year, many of them fleeing Syria’s four-year civil war. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; editing by David Dolan and Mark Trevelyan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.