Turkey's Erdogan calls on Europe to be more sensitive on migrants
September 3, 2015 / 12:00 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey's Erdogan calls on Europe to be more sensitive on migrants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called on Thursday for developed countries, notably in Europe, to be more sensitive on the immigration crisis, saying he did not consider the way some European countries classify refugees as humane.

In a speech at a conference in Ankara, Erdogan also said that terrorism was the biggest threat to the economy and a growing problem on which Western nations were not showing enough sensitivity. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

