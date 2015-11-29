Europe, Turkey agree migration deal, leaders say

BRUSSELS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The European Union and Turkey agreed on Sunday a 3-billion euro ($3.2 billion) plan to confront the flows of migrants into Europe, part of a wider deal to speed up Ankara’s efforts to join the 28-nation bloc.

“We agreed that (Turkey‘s) accession process needs to be re-energised,” European Council President Donald Tusk told a news conference with Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker following a summit with the EU’s 28 heads of state and government.

Davutoglu said they agreed two EU-Turkey summits a year. ($1 = 0.9446 euros) (Reporting by Robin Emmott)