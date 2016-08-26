Europe must take more responsibility on migrant crisis - Turkish PM

ISTANBUL, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Friday that European allies needed to take more responsibility on the migrant crisis and said that it was vital to finalise a migrant re-admission deal and visa liberalisation.

Tensions between the European Union and Turkey over a migrant deal have been exacerbated by Turkish perceptions that Western allies reacted slowly to last month's failed coup.

Ankara has warned that Turkey could walk away from its promise to stem the flow of illegal migrants to Europe if the European Union fails to grant Turks visa-free travel in October. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Edmund Blair)