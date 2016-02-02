FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Industrials
February 2, 2016 / 10:11 AM / 2 years ago

Nine migrants, including two babies drowned off Turkish coast- coastguard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The bodies of nine people, including two babies, were found drowned off the coast of western Turkey on Tuesday, after a boat carrying people to Greece partly capsized, the Turkish coast guard said in a statement.

The fibreglass vessel partially capsized at 0535 local time (0335 GMT) off the coast of Seferihisar in Izmir province, close to the Greek Island of Samos. Two people were rescued swimming to the shore, the coast guard said.

A crackdown on illegal crossing and the dangerous winter conditions have failed to deter tens of thousands from boarding flimsy boats and attempting to cross the Mediterranean waves in the first few weeks of the year.

Reporting by Melih Aslan, writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
