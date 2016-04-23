FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 23, 2016

Germany seeking safe zones in Syria near Turkish border -Merkel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GAZIANTEP, Turkey, April 23 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday she was pushing for the establishment of special security zones in Syria near the border with Turkey where refugees could find shelter.

“I have ... again demanded that we have zones where the ceasefire is particularly enforced and where a significant level of security can be guaranteed,” Merkel said in the Turkish city of Gaziantep during a joint news conference with Turkish and EU officials. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Andrea Shalal)

