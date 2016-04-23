No migrant readmission agreement without EU visa liberalisation -Turkish PM

GAZIANTEP, Turkey, April 23 (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Saturday Turkey’s migrant readmission agreement with Europe will not be fulfilled without EU visa liberalisation for Turkish citizens.

Speaking at a news conference at the end of a high level EU delegation visit to southeastern Turkey, Davutoglu also said visa liberalisation was vital and that he believed the EU would take the necessary steps to complete the deal. (Reporting by Ercan Gurses, writing by Dasha Afanasieva, editing by David Evans)