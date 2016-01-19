EU has "no more than 2 months" to get migration crisis under control - EU's Tusk

STRASBOURG, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Europe has “no more than months” to get the migration crisis under control, or else its Schengen passport-free travel zone will collapse, the chairman of European leaders Donald Tusk told European Parliament on Tuesday.

“We have no more than two months to get things under control,” Tusk said, adding Schengen would otherwise fail.

Tusk also said the EU would “fail as a political project” if the bloc could not exercise proper control of its external borders.

The European Union is facing its biggest migration challenge since the World War Two, with more than 1 million refugees and migrants entering the 28-nation last year alone. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Writing by Jan Strupczewski)