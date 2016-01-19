FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU has "no more than 2 months" to get migration crisis under control - EU's Tusk
#Market News
January 19, 2016 / 2:27 PM / 2 years ago

EU has "no more than 2 months" to get migration crisis under control - EU's Tusk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STRASBOURG, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Europe has “no more than months” to get the migration crisis under control, or else its Schengen passport-free travel zone will collapse, the chairman of European leaders Donald Tusk told European Parliament on Tuesday.

“We have no more than two months to get things under control,” Tusk said, adding Schengen would otherwise fail.

Tusk also said the EU would “fail as a political project” if the bloc could not exercise proper control of its external borders.

The European Union is facing its biggest migration challenge since the World War Two, with more than 1 million refugees and migrants entering the 28-nation last year alone. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Writing by Jan Strupczewski)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

