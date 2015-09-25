U.N. sees refugee flow to Europe growing, plans for big Iraq displacement

GENEVA (Reuters) - Amin Awad, regional refugee coordinator for the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR, said on Friday he did not expect the flow of about 8,000 refugees per day into Europe to abate, and warned that it could be “the tip of the iceberg”.

Dominik Bartsch, the U.N.’s deputy humanitarian coordinator in Iraq, said 10 million people in Iraq were expected to need humanitarian support by the end of the year, where 3.2 million are already displaced.

He said the United Nations was planning for the displacement of 500,000 people from the Iraqi city of Mosul if Iraqi forces launch an attempt to recapture the city from Islamic State.