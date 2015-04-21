FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UN urges Europe to put asylum at centre of Mediterranean debate
April 21, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 2 years ago

UN urges Europe to put asylum at centre of Mediterranean debate

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

GENEVA, April 21 (Reuters) - The United Nations refugee agency called on European leaders on Tuesday to put asylum and protection issues at the forefront of their summit talks aimed at easing the migrant crisis in the Mediterranean.

After up to 900 people were feared killed in the deadliest known shipwreck of migrants trying to reach Europe, European Union ministers on Monday set out a 10-point action plan and called an extraordinary summit of EU leaders for Thursday.

“It is clear, we very much welcome the various action points. Obviously the devil is in the detail. We need to make sure that the asylum component and the protection of people component is one that is prioritised within these measures,” Volker Turk, assistant U.N. High Commissioner for protection, told a Geneva news briefing.

“The European political leadership will need to provide the appropriate response which is built on the fundamental European values, and human rights and human dignity, responsibility, solidarity among themselves and with the world,” he said.

Monday’s EU action plan sets a mix of measures including reinforcing naval patrols in the Mediterranean, capturing and destroying vessels used by people smugglers, and new steps to deal with refugees and migrants arriving in the European Union.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Dominic Evans

