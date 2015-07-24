CORRECTED-France to push EU partners for milk price increase

(Corrects milk prices paras 5, 7)

PARIS, July 24 (Reuters) - France will push for an increase in milk market intervention prices at a European Union council of farm ministers on Sept. 7, French Agriculture Minister Stephane Le Foll said on Friday.

The summit was requested by France, which faces pressure for action on prices from dairy and livestock farmers who have blocked roads with tractors and taken other direct actions to highlight their grievances.

Europe’s milk market was liberalised in April this year with the removal of 30-year-old quotas, creating expansion opportunities for some dairy farmers while threatening the livelihood of others.

Intervention prices designed to mop up excess supply of butter and skimmed milk powder are still in place, but have been lowered repeatedly in EU farm reforms.

In France skim milk powder prices have now fallen below intervention levels at 1,660 euros ($1,822) a tonne on Wednesday. The EU intervention price is 1,698 euros.

Global dairy prices tumbled to a 12 1/2-year low last week, with Chinese buying dropping off dramatically after the world’s second-biggest economy built up excess supplies of milk powder last year just as the economy began to slow.

The average price for skim milk powder on the GlobalDairy Trade (GDT) fell to $1,702 per tonne last week, down 10 percent on the previous session and down 67 percent on its lifetime high of $5,142 hit in April 2013. ($1 = 0.9112 euros) (Reporting by Yves Clarisse, Andrew Callus and Sybille de la Hamaide, editing by William Hardy)