European refiners, desperate for markets, look to Asia

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Embattled European refiners are looking east in the scramble for customers, delivering what could be record volumes of naphtha to Asia in January and seeking Asian buyers for gasoline as their traditional U.S. market dries up.

Robust demand for naphtha in Asia, where it is used for making plastics and blending into gasoline, looks set to grow, building on a decade-old trend in which manufacturing giants in northern Asia have mopped up European naphtha supplies.

After a flurry of deals last month, about 2 million tonnes of U.S. and European naphtha will arrive in Asia in January, traders say, estimating that amount to be a record.

As for gasoline, rising demand in Asia, where incomes and car ownership are growing, could also transform its gasoline surplus into a deficit from 2018.

Europe has already shipped some cargoes to Asia this year, and traders say more will follow. But new refining capacity in Asia and the Middle East coupled with U.S. competition mean the new trade will be no panacea for European refiners as they struggle with persistently weak margins and shrinking markets.

Oil consultancy Wood Mackenzie predicts naphtha demand will grow 3.8 percent in Asia in 2014, compared with 2.7 percent worldwide. Asian gasoline demand will grow about 4 percent next year versus a global rate of about 2 percent, it estimates.

ICAP Shipping said in a report that naphtha use in the Asia-Pacific region would jump by 22 percent by 2020.

“Asia is definitely driving these two markets,” Asia-focused Wood Mackenzie senior analyst Suresh Sivanandam said.

NAPHTHA DEMAND

Ship brokers said the increase in European naphtha volumes heading east in recent weeks has led to the deployment of larger long-range (LR) tankers, rather than the usual medium-range tankers, which carry 37,000 tonnes.

Average daily earnings for LR1 tankers, which carry 55,000 tonnes, have risen in recent days to over $6,000 a day, their highest level since October, Baltic Exchange data showed. Average earnings for LR2s, which carry 75,000 tonnes, have risen to just over $8,000 a day.

“Ever since the start of the year, we have seen many naphtha cargoes from Europe. We expect it to continue, because there is growing naphtha demand in Asia,” Sivanandam said.

“It’s mainly demand in China, where a couple of crackers started this year. One cracker is starting now in Taiwan,” he added, referring to naphtha processing units.

Asian demand was strong in November partly due to refinery outages, particularly in India, while petrochemical plants that use naphtha as feedstock have run full pelt to supply factories ahead of the Chinese New Year in January.

Prices of propane, an alternative feedstock that is also used for heating, tend to rise in the colder months too, making naphtha more attractive. But the trend is more than seasonal.

“Asian naphtha demand is definitely growing, and we see it continuing,” said Michael Dei-Michei, an analyst at JBC Energy. “Asia’s naphtha deficit in 2000 was about half what it is now.”

STILL GLOOMY FOR GASOLINE

Asia’s transformation into a gasoline importer could also create a desperately needed new market for European refiners.

Europe’s refineries, mainly built in the 1960s and 1970s, were originally geared to meet gasoline demand in the region. As motorists shifted to diesel, however, Europe was left with a surplus of gasoline and a shortage of diesel and gasoil.

Excess European gasoline traditionally found an outlet in the United States, but demand there has shrunk as U.S. refiners reap the benefits of the shale boom, which has provided cheap feedstock and plenty of naphtha and gasoline.

The United States has become a gasoline exporter, competing in West Africa and Latin America and leaving Europe with ever dwindling markets.

But Asian demand still could provide some new opportunities, with Wood Mac predicting Indonesia will become the world’s top gasoline importer in the next few years. That could lead to a reversal in traditional trade routes, with gasoline heading east through the Suez canal.

This trade will not be enough to prevent some European refiners from closing, traders and analysts agree, but 2014 may not be as bleak for the so-called light ends of the refining process - naphtha and gasoline - as some have expected.

Energy Aspects said in a report that gasoline consumption will decline in only a few countries next year and that the supply overhang in Europe could be smaller than many expect if economic growth improves.

Wood Mac expects Asian gasoline demand to grow by 3.1 percent a year until 2020. Most of that will be met by increased Asian and Middle Eastern refining capacity, but the consultancy predicts Asia will still run small deficits from 2018 that could be filled by Europe or the United States.

“Long haul to Asia is a more difficult trade, but we could see it work more out of (European refiners’) desperation than anything else,” Wood Mac senior analyst Jonathan Leitch said.

Traders and analysts also expect plenty of U.S. naphtha to head for Asia in coming years, competing with European barrels.

“Overall there are shrinking export opportunities for European gasoline,” Dei-Michei said. “Fundamentally, there is really little hope for European refining.” (editing by Jane Baird)