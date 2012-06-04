FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banking union idea is right, but needs time -Nowotny
June 4, 2012 / 1:30 PM / 5 years ago

Banking union idea is right, but needs time -Nowotny

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 4 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny supported the idea of a European banking union but noted it would take a long time to put into place, the Austria Press Agency quoted him as saying on Monday.

“The ideas for this are certainly correct, but you cannot be misled. We need significant time to implement (this),” he told a financial services convention, according to APA.

He stressed it was more important to put in place measures that had already been agreed, such as the euro zone’s ESM permanent bailout fund, noting that as long as there was no European finance minister countries would have to respect the fiscal discipline steps they had agreed in their stability pact. (Reporting by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
