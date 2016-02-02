FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oil companies' 5-year CDS rise after S&P rating actions, BP loss -Markit
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2016 / 10:41 AM / 2 years ago

Oil companies' 5-year CDS rise after S&P rating actions, BP loss -Markit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to the debt of six integrated European oil and gas companies rose by as much as 32 basis points on Tuesday after ratings actions by Standard & Poor’s and BP’s worst annual loss in over 20 years.

Standard & Poor’s cut its rating on Royal Dutch Shell on Monday and put it together with five other companies on creditwatch with negative implications.

Data from Markit showed that five-year credit default swaps (CDS) for Shell rose 11 basis points on the day to 140 basis points (bps).

BP’s CDS rose 14 bps to 152 bps after reporting its worst annual loss in over 20 years in 2015.

CDS for Spain’s Repsol jumped 32 basis points to 411 bps. Meanwhile CDS for Total, ENI and Statoil rose between 10 and 11 basis points. (Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by Karin Strohecker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.