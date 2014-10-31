European oil majors' Q3 refining boost to be short lived

* BP, Shell see refining profit double in Q3

* Falling oil price and maintenance boost refining margins

* Refining overcapacity to continue weighing on sector

By Ron Bousso

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Refining was a unusual bright spot for European oil majors in the third quarter, but its support is quickly evaporating as the convergence of rapidly declining oil prices and high refinery outages fades in the last quarter of the year.

Britain’s BP, Royal Dutch Shell, France’s Total and Italy’s Eni all found their last quarter results were boosted by refining and trading which offset heavy declines in revenue from oil, whose price has dropped by more than 20 percent over the past four months.

Shell’s and BP’s downstream profits more than doubled to $1.8 billion and $1.5 billion respectively from a year earlier.

“Compared with 2013, the third-quarter result benefited from significantly stronger refining margins, a stronger contribution from supply and trading and improved margin delivery in our fuels business,” BP said in its earnings results.

Total’s third-quarter European refining margin indicator, which measures the profit from refining crude oil, nearly tripled from a year ago at $29.90 per tonne. October’s margins were nearly as high, the French refiner’s chief executive officer Patrick Pouyanne said.

But things are set to change rapidly as refineries in Europe, the United States and Asia return from seasonal maintenance and increase global supplies of fuels such as gasoline, diesel and aviation fuels.

“Although global refining margins initially strengthened during the Q3-2014 period, they have weakened considerably in the past month despite the sharp fall in crude prices. Looking into the regions individually, we see that the Med region shows the biggest fall in margins followed by Northwest Europe, U.S. Gulf Coast and Singapore,” analysts at Deutsche Bank said in a report.

MORE PRESSURE

European refiners have struggled in recent years with a large capacity overhang that led to a string of refinery shutdowns.

Around more than 10 percent of the current 15 million barrels per day (bpd) of European refining capacity, roughly 10 medium-sized refineries, will need to be shut down by 2018 in order to balance the market, according to analysts.

Under new CEO Claudio Descalzi, Eni, which has five wholly owned refineries in Italy and one half-owned plant, is seeking to scale back its refining business in Italy by converting some of its plants. Total is also expected to scale back its European refining business while Shell, which has sold several plants in recent years, is reviewing its global refining business too.

“There is a huge overcapacity in the industry, well over 10 percent, and it continues to grow as new refineries come on stream,” Shell CFO Simon Henry said.

“The primary driver in the medium to long term is the over capacity and weakness in demand. Although margins are at a better place at the moment than they were a year ago, we cannot build our strategy around that,” Henry told reporters.

The global refining industry is set to come under more pressure next year as huge refineries start production in the Middle East and Asia, including the 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) Saudi Arabian-Chinese Yanbu refinery and the 400,000 bpd Ruwais refinery in the United Arab Emirates.