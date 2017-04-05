A coalition of companies including Google Inc and Daimler AG
has urged the European Commission to address what they say is
an explosion of lawsuits brought by U.S.-based patent licensing
companies, often reviled as "patent trolls."
Intellectual Property 2 Innovate, a Brussels-based advocacy
group that counts 35 businesses as its members, said in a press
release on Tuesday that it is urging the European Commission to
clamp down on lawsuits filed by U.S.-based patent holding firms.
According to IP2I, there has been an "explosion" of these cases
in France and Germany in the past two years. They now account
for 20 percent of all German patent disputes.
