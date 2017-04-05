A coalition of companies including Google Inc and Daimler AG has urged the European Commission to address what they say is an explosion of lawsuits brought by U.S.-based patent licensing companies, often reviled as "patent trolls."

Intellectual Property 2 Innovate, a Brussels-based advocacy group that counts 35 businesses as its members, said in a press release on Tuesday that it is urging the European Commission to clamp down on lawsuits filed by U.S.-based patent holding firms. According to IP2I, there has been an "explosion" of these cases in France and Germany in the past two years. They now account for 20 percent of all German patent disputes.

