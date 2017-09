TABLE-Widening pension gap looms large for top European firms

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Six of out 10 of Europe's largest companies by revenue are sitting on pension liabilities bigger than a quarter of their stock market value, a Reuters survey has found, highlighting the precarious state of schemes funding the retirements of thousands. See ID:nL6N0G14JY for an accompanying story. Company Group Total pension Total pension Total assets in the Market Pension Pension Cash and cash revenue liabilities deficits pension fund capitalisation liabilities deficits as alternatives (Dec 31 2012) (Dec 31 2012) (Dec 31 2012) (Aug 14 2013) as % of % of market (Dec 31 2012) market cap cap Royal Dutch $467.15bn $81,647m (2012) $8,712m (2012) $72,935m (2012) $209.39bn 38.9% 4.2% $18.6bn Shell $69,962m (2011) $6,325m (2011) $63,637m (2011) BP $375.58bn $42,535m (2012) $3,869m (2012) $38,666m (2012) $130.20bn 32.6% 2.9% $19,548m $37,250m (2011) $3,169m (2011) $34,081m (2011) Volkswagen $248.61bn 8,824m euros (2012) 1,536m euros (2012) 7,288m euros (2012) 84.92bn euros 10.30% 1.7% 17,794m euros 7,228m euros (2011) 668m euros (2011) 6,599m euros (2011) Total SA $243.22bn 1,077m euros (2012) 2,745m euros (2012) 8,148m euros (2012) 96.88bn euros 1% 2.7% 15,169m euros 1,268m euros (2011) 2,294m euros (2011) 7,028m euros (2011) Glencore $214.44bn $617m (2012) $93m (2012) $347m (2012) $63.05bn 0.9% 1.5% $2,782m Xstrata $513m (2011) $61m (2011) $284m (2011) E.ON $176.24bn 16,204m euros (2012) 4,897m euros (2012) 11,881m euros (2012) 25.08bn euros 64.5% 19.5% $2,823m 14,128m euros (2011) 3,248m euros (2011) 11,359m euros (2011) ENI $169.74bn 400m euros (2012) no deficit (2012) 619m euros (2012) 62.61bn euros 0.6% 0% $7,765m 334m euros (2011) no deficit (2011) 570m euros (2011) Daimler $152.5bn 23,933m euros (2012) 9,726m euros (2012) 14,207m euros (2012) 58.66bn euros 40.7% 16.5% 10,996m euros 19,067m euros (2011) 6,470m euros (2011) 12,597m euros (2011) * EXOR Group $147.66bn 29,158m euros (2012) 7,077m euros (2012) 22,081m euros (2012) 6.56bn euros 443.5% 106.7% 862m euros 27,019m euros (2011) 5,115m euros (2011) 21,904m euros (2011) GDF Suez SA $129.47bn 11,112m euros (2012) 5,726m euros (2012) 5,386m euros (2012) 41.13bn euros 26.9% 13.8% 11,383m euros 9,884m euros (2011) 5,193m euros (2011) 4,691m euros (2011) * The figures for EXOR Group, parent of carmaker Fiat, have been excluded from the accompanying article as its pension liabilities are not its own, but from the firms it invests in. Exor S.p.A. does not have a workplace pension plan. Note: to provide a comparable basis, figures have been converted into US dollars where necessary. Sources: Company data, Thomson Reuters