China could offer rare bright spot for European pharma stocks

* Healthcare stocks have outperformed so far in 2015

* Analysts, investors signal possible China regulatory boost

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Concerns over the state of China’s economy have hit world stock markets this week, yet one group of Western companies could benefit from regulatory developments in the Asian powerhouse.

For drug makers, a decision this week by China to speed up the review process for some of their products is being seen by some European analysts and fund managers as offering a potential boost, thought its effects may take time to show.

China’s Food & Drug Administration said on Aug. 18 the country aimed to “set up a more scientific and efficient system to ensure the safety and quality of medicines and medical instruments that come into the market.”

It added: "The appraisal and approval process of innovative drugs will be accelerated, including drugs to treat AIDS, cancer, serious infectious and rare diseases". (here)

Analysts and investors cautioned that while the positive effects of such a move may not be reflected in the short term, companies could reap benefits further down the road.

“Many European pharma names will benefit from this, our favourites being Roche, GlaxoSmithKline and Novo Nordisk,” said Gary Paulin, co-founder of brokerage Aviate Global.

Officials at Roche and Novo Nordisk could not be immediately reached for comment on the China reforms, while an official at GlaxoSmithKline had no immediate comment.

Those three leading drug stocks were down on Thursday, tracking a broader pullback on European markets after Beijing devalued its currency last week, raising concerns over the state of the Chinese economy.

But the drug sector has outperformed strongly since the start of 2015, rising nearly 20 percent against a 10 percent gain on the broader market.

NEW FRAMEWORK

Paul Mumford, a manager at Cavendish Asset Management whose funds own 180,000 GlaxoSmithKline shares, said the new regulatory framework should help Glaxo push through more products in the country.

Such a development could be particularly welcome for Glaxo, given the reputational damage it suffered when it was fined $489 million last year after a Chinese police investigation concluded it had paid doctors to prescribe its drugs, underlining steep compliance risks for companies operating in China.

Glaxo says on its website it remains committed to China, where it has invested more than $500 million to date.

With concerns over the global economy returning to unnerve investors, the defensive nature of pharmaceutical stocks, in terms of their solid dividend yields and profits, has already come into play.

Andrea Williams, European equities fund manager at Royal London Asset Management, said the potential Chinese regulatory boost could further enhance their appeal.

According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, European healthcare stocks are forecast to have 6.4 percent growth in earnings over the next 12 months, better than forecast growth of 3.7 percent for the broader STOXX 600 European index.

“Anything that might ease the regulatory process would be good,” said Williams. “We’re already overweight on pharmaceutical stocks and have been for some time. We think they offer good value in terms of their dividend yield, free cashflow, and have better growth prospects than many other sectors.” (Additional reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Lionel Laurent and David Holmes)