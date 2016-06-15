FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Council of Europe says human rights under threat in Poland
June 15, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

Council of Europe says human rights under threat in Poland

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, June 15 (Reuters) - Recent changes to Poland’s legal and institutional framework threaten human rights and undermine the rule of law, the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights said on Wednesday, urging the Polish government to change course over reforms.

“Lawmakers and the government should urgently change course,” Nils Muiznieks said in a statement accompanying a report which follows his regular visit to Poland in February. The commissioner said he was particularly concerned by the “prolonged paralysis” of the constitutional court.

Poland’s government responded that the commissioner’s report, which touches on issues such as the judicial system, media freedom, women’s rights and gender equality, “lacks symmetry” and displays “selectivity.”

European Union’s executive arm launched an unprecedented inquiry in January into whether Poland breached rule of law standards by a move to overhaul the constitutional court that critics say effectively paralysed it. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)

