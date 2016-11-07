FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
French Tuesday power hits 250 euros per MWh on tightness
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 7, 2016 / 8:06 AM / 10 months ago

French Tuesday power hits 250 euros per MWh on tightness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 7 (Reuters) - French day ahead power prices hit a record high 250 euros ($276.58) per megawatt hour (MWh) on Monday on tightness in the nuclear sector and low wind across the region.

That was the highest price for the day ahead contract since it started trading on the Thomson Reuters system in the fourth quarter of 2008.

"The situation is tightening significantly in France day on day, from an already pressured situation," Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts said.

The price was up 20 euros from a maximum of 230 euros paid last Friday for Monday delivery.

Prices have soared for more than a month on concern over French nuclear supply.

On Sunday evening, French consumption was at about 60,236 MW, while production was at 59,170 MW, grid firm RTE said.

Germans day ahead power traded at 58 euros, up 10 euros from the Monday price, while curve contracts were not excessively high.

$1 = 0.9039 euros Reporting by Vera Eckert and Bate Felix, editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.