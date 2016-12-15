FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Friday power prices sharply higher in Germany on lower wind output
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 15, 2016 / 8:38 AM / 8 months ago

Friday power prices sharply higher in Germany on lower wind output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Lower wind supply in Germany boosted day ahead power prices early on Thursday.

The Friday baseload contract for round-the-clock supply was up 8.2 percent at 52 euros ($54.51) per megawatt hour (MWh) while the peakload contract for daytime industrial demand was up 10 percent at 62.7 euros.

Wind supply in Germany will fall to 3.3 gigawatts (GW) on Friday from 5.2 GW recorded on Thursday, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The country has 44 GW of installed wind turbine capacity.

Intraday volatility in European prompt power prices has risen in the fourth quarter due to outages at French nuclear plants.

$1 = 0.9539 euros Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.