FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Europe power prices jump on cold, German day ahead falls on wind
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 10, 2017 / 8:31 AM / 7 months ago

Europe power prices jump on cold, German day ahead falls on wind

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 10 (Reuters) - European power prices for the near-term and weeks and months in the first quarter rose on Tuesday, as the impact of more cold weather and tight thermal supply spilled into mid-term contracts, while German day-ahead power fell.

The German Wednesday delivery position fell 29 percent to 36 euros ($38.21) pre megawatt hour, with Thomson Reuters wind forecasts showing an increase to 24 or even 28 gigawatts (GW) from 11 GW recorded on Tuesday.

Week ahead prices were sharply up, with baseload in France up 42 percent at 125 euros/MWh and up 8 percent in Germany to 53.75 euros.

German weeks 2, 3 and 4 also gained sharply and so did February and March.

Setbacks for France's nuclear reactors have shaken confidence in Europe's wholesale electricity since last October, keeping prices high despite the fact French capacity is currently at a more comfortable level than in 2016.

$1 = 0.9422 euros Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.