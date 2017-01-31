European prompt power prices drop on higher supply

FRANKFURT, Jan 31 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices fell sharply on Tuesday due to an increase in renewable and nuclear supply, but positions further ahead climbed, bringing them in line with generally bullish spot levels, traders said.

German day ahead baseload, at 50 euros ($53.55) a megawatt hour, was down 20 percent on the day, and its French equivalent was off 16 percent at 58.75 euros.

By contrast, German February delivery jumped 6 percent to 46.75 euros, French week 1 leapt 9 percent to 60 euros, and week 2 was up by 16 percent at 73 euros.