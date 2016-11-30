FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Cold weather boosts French spot power prices, German prices ease
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 30, 2016 / 8:06 AM / 9 months ago

Cold weather boosts French spot power prices, German prices ease

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 30 (Reuters) - French prompt power prices for day ahead delivery jumped on Wednesday on tight supply and rising demand for heating in a cold spell while Germany's were down on increased wind power supply.

The French Thursday baseload price was at 117.5 euros ($124.87) a megawatt hour, up 26 percent on the previous day.

French utility EDF indicated overnight planned maintenance on the Paluel 3 reactor would be extended by a day to Thursday.

Prices have risen sharply in interconnected Europe since October on supply uncertainties surrounding the level of French nuclear power availability this winter.

The German day-ahead price was off 24.5 percent at 26.3 euros. ($1 = 0.9410 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.