9 months ago
Europe spot power prices rise sharply as cold snap lifts demand
November 28, 2016 / 8:01 AM / 9 months ago

Europe spot power prices rise sharply as cold snap lifts demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The arrival of cold weather pushed up European prompt power positions early on Monday, with the forecast for temperatures in France seen falling further.

French December baseload power delivery in the wholesale market was up 2.4 percent at 84 euros ($89.55) a megawatt hour while day ahead power, at 82.5 euros/MWh.

This represented a 25 percent rise from what was paid last Friday in France for Monday delivery, then the next working day.

German week 2 baseload delivery also rose, gaining 14.5 percent to 43.5 euros.

Thomson Reuters data showed French temperatures will be down at 3.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, compared with 6.7 degree on Monday, and next week's will be 4.6 degrees on average. ($1 = 0.9380 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Louise Heavens)

