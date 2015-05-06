Europe's rapeseed crop boosted by rain, still down on year

* Welcome rain after dry spell helps rapeseed

* Crop below last year’s record but good average

HAMBURG, May 6 (Reuters) - Rain has boosted prospects for the European Union’s 2015 rapeseed crop, although the harvest is likely to be smaller than last year’s record, traders and analysts said on Wednesday.

“The wet spring weather will help rapeseed development already befitting from mild winter with little frost damage,” one trader said.

“There was too much rain in some areas but overall optimism is growing the EU will achieve an above-average crop but a repeat of last year’s record harvest is not expected.”

The EU’s 2015 crop of rapeseed, used for edible oil, biodiesel and animal feed, will reach 21.7 million tonnes, down from a record 24.1 million in 2014, trading house ADM Germany forecasts, around 4 percent above the five-year crop average.

Traders said EU restrictions on neonicotinoid insecticides to protect bees had not led to the insect damage some expected.

In Germany, usually the top EU grower, ADM Germany forecasts a crop at 5.4 million tonnes down from 6.2 million in 2014.

“German rapeseed is now flowering and has benefited from recent rain,” one analyst said. “I have just returned from the Wiehengebirge area in north Germany and the fields showed almost no large dark spaced between the flowers, which is a good sign for yields.”

In the second largest producer France, rapeseed is generally in good shape after a moderate winter cut frost damage but yields are seen below last year’s exceptionally high levels.

Analyst Strategie Grains forecasts a 2015 French crop of 5.3 million tonnes, down from 5.5 million in 2014.

Welcome showers fell on parched French rapeseed around 10 days ago but intense rain last week may have hurt some plants during the flowering phase.

“The rain fell a bit too heavily and didn’t come at the right time,” said Leopold Michallet of French consultancy Agritel. “This could damage the flowers which allow the formation of seeds later on.”

In the third largest producer Poland, winter rapeseed is not in as top condition as last year but a good average crop is expected, said Wojtek Sabaranski of analysts Sparks Polska.

“We project this year’s rapeseed crop at over 2.9 million tonnes, down 11 percent from last year,” Sabaranski said. “That still would be third largest crop in history.”

In Britain, ADM forecasts a slight dip to 2.3 million tonnes in 2015 from 2.4 million tonnes last year, with welcome rain also recently falling in much of the country. (Reporting by Michael Hogan and Gus Trompiz, editing by David Evans)