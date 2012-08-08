FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DBRS keeps Spain, Ireland ratings above key ECB collateral level
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2012 / 4:35 PM / 5 years ago

DBRS keeps Spain, Ireland ratings above key ECB collateral level

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Ratings agency DBRS on Wednesday cut Spain’s rating and confirmed Ireland‘s, but kept both countries above a key level for European Central Bank collateral requirements.

The ratings agency downgraded Spain to A (low) and held Ireland at the same rating, making DBRS the last of the four agencies used by the ECB to keep the sovereigns at the A level.

A drop below the A level would have led the ECB to charge banks an additional 5 percent penalty for using Spain’s and Ireland’s bonds as collateral.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.