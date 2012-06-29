FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fitch: Europe summit eases euro ratings pressure
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 29, 2012 / 4:46 PM / 5 years ago

Fitch: Europe summit eases euro ratings pressure

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - The summit of European leaders held in Brussels this week eases near-term pressure on euro zone sovereign ratings, Fitch Ratings said in a statement on Friday.

Euro zone leaders agreed to let their rescue fund inject aid directly into stricken banks from next year and intervene in bond markets to support troubled member states.

They also pledged to create a single banking supervisor for euro zone banks based around the European Central Bank in a landmark first step towards a European banking union that could help shore up struggling member Spain.

“Eurozone leaders’ decision to create a ‘single supervisory mechanism’ for banks is an important step towards ensuring the long-run viability of the euro,” Fitch said in the statement.

“By weakening the link between the financial health of banks and their domestic sovereign governments, it will enhance the effectiveness of ECB monetary policies and moderate the vicious cycle between sovereign and bank creditworthiness that has been a pernicious feature of the eurozone debt crisis,” the statement added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.