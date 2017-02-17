* Oil from Nigeria, Libya and Kazakhstan gives a boost
* Margins average 50 percent higher than Q1 2016 - reut.rs/2lPOGtN
* Fuel oil crack strengthens reut.rs/2kNZxAf
By Libby George and Ahmad Ghaddar
LONDON, Feb 17 A global deal to cut oil
production has had the unintended consequence of aiding Europe's
older refineries by bolstering supplies of light crude while
curbing shipments of the heavier grades favoured by more
advanced plants in other continents.
These European units, long thought doomed by competition
from state-of-the-art refineries in the Middle East, Asia and
the United States, are in the right place at the right time -
enjoying good demand and oil availability that is, for them,
growing.
"European refiners are well positioned versus the OPEC
cuts," said David Wech, managing director of consultancy JBC
Energy. "The supply that is taken out of the market hits
primarily the Asian market."
A deal between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries and non-member producers to cut output by 1.8 million
barrels per day (bpd) has held oil prices roughly 20 percent
above the low just before they sealed the pact late last year.
Pricier crude often saps refiners' earnings. But refinery
margins, a measure of profit, stood near $7 per barrel for a
simple plant processing Brent crude in Rotterdam, Reuters data
showed, 50 percent above the first-quarter average last year.
Part of the benefit is that most of the oil cut by OPEC was
heavy crude preferred by the more complex refineries, which by
and large are not in Europe.
European refineries are in general older and less complex
than the newest units, such as the giant Jamnagar plant in
India. Simpler refineries often prefer easier-to-process light
oil, which is in abundance in Europe's backyard as OPEC
producers Libya and Nigeria were exempt from the cuts. Crude
from Kazakhstan's Kashagan field is also pumping away.
Meanwhile, while Russia has cut overall production, exports
of its Urals crude are pushing higher in the first half of this
year.
As a result, the likes of Italy's Saras, Greece's
Hellenic Petroleum and majors that run refineries in
Europe such as BP, Royal Dutch Shell and ENI
have access to a range of crude cargoes.
"In general, the more locally grown crudes ... were not
included as part of the (supply-cut) agreement," said Steve
Sawyer, head of refining at FGE Energy.
The forecast for margins is so good that some refineries,
such as Turkey's Tupras, have postponed maintenance
shutdowns that were scheduled for the spring, industry sources
told Reuters.
SWING PRODUCERS
Still-strong demand for fuels, and refinery woes elsewhere,
are also helping.
The International Energy Agency raised its 2017 forecast for
growth in global oil demand to 1.4 million bpd. But at the same
time, refineries in Latin American oil producers Venezuela,
Mexico and Brazil have grappled with fires, unplanned shutdowns
and lower production - leaving little surplus refining capacity.
"Europe's refineries are the world's marginal refineries.
They are the swing capacity," Sawyer said.
Lower Latin American production has also slashed the
availability of sulphur-rich fuel oil, making it more
profitable.
Although fuel oil usually costs refineries money to sell,
simple plants that lack desulphurisation capacity - such as
those in the Mediterranean - have no choice but to crank out
what is normally seen as a byproduct.
All these factors are likely to keep refining margins
"robust and healthy" for at least the first half of the year,
Gunvor's chief economist David Fyfe said at a recent conference
in Antwerp.
"It's a confluence of factors. It's crude availabilities and
it's strong (fuel oil)," Fyfe said.
(Reporting by Libby George; Editing by Dale Hudson)