Russia is re-drawing Europe's borders, worrying for Baltic states - EU's Dombrovskis

LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Russia is redrawing the map of Europe by force and a stronger NATO presence is needed on its borders, Valdis Dombrovskis, vice president of the European Commission said on Thursday.

“Russia’s aggression against Ukraine is very worrying for Baltic states,” Dombrovskis, the former prime minister of Latvia told an event organised in London.

“It shows that Russia is looking to redraw Europe’s 21st century borders by force, and it must be noted that Ukraine is not the first country to face Russia’s aggression.”

Dombrovskis said it was important to have a stronger NATO presence in the Baltic states, and that was already happening. The Baltic states include Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.