July 28, 2014 / 1:56 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russia says may restrict all or some EU fruit imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, quotes, context)

MOSCOW, July 28 (Reuters) - Russian authorities said on Monday they were considering restricting all or some European Union fruit imports, mainly from eastern Europe.

The statement came hours after the Hague’s arbitration court ruled that Russia must pay $51.6 billion for expropriating the assets of the now-defunct oil producer Yukos, potentially a big hit for the country’s economy.

“Our experts will make a decision (on fruit imports) in a week or two,” Alexei Alekseenko, a spokesman for the Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance Service (VPSS), told Reuters, adding the move was linked to a lack of phytosanitary controls.

He declined to name the countries whose supplies could be hit, but said “first of all it’s an issue for eastern Europe.”

The largest fruit suppliers to Russia include Poland, Moldova and the Netherlands, he added. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, editing by David Evans)

