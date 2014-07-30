FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia to ban most Polish fruit, vegetable imports from Aug 1
Sections
Featured
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
July 30, 2014 / 8:51 AM / 3 years ago

Russia to ban most Polish fruit, vegetable imports from Aug 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance Service (VPSS) will restrict most of fruit and vegetable imports from Poland starting from August 1, spokesman Alexei Alekseenko said on Wednesday.

The ban is due to “the violation of certification and the identification of quarantine products”, Alekseenko said.

It is also part of a VPSS plan to consider restricting all or some fruit imports from the European Union which was announced on July 28, he said. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.