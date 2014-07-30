Russia to ban most Polish fruit, vegetable imports from Aug 1

MOSCOW, July 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance Service (VPSS) will restrict most of fruit and vegetable imports from Poland starting from August 1, spokesman Alexei Alekseenko said on Wednesday.

The ban is due to “the violation of certification and the identification of quarantine products”, Alekseenko said.

It is also part of a VPSS plan to consider restricting all or some fruit imports from the European Union which was announced on July 28, he said. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)