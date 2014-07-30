FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Warsaw calls Russian ban on Polish produce "political repression"
July 30, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Warsaw calls Russian ban on Polish produce "political repression"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 30 (Reuters) - The Kremlin’s decision to ban imports of fruit and vegetables from Poland is political retaliation for European Union sanctions against Russia, the Polish agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.

“The embargo amounts to political repression in response to the sanctions imposed by the European Union against Russia,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said it would ask the European Commission for financial support for Polish farmers affected by the Russian ban. Russia said it was restricting Polish imports because of food safety worries. (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)

